Sitting in a Sauna Might Be Just as Productive as Cardio
By Roy Gregory
|
Sep 12, 2018 @ 8:58 AM
The sauna of the Hotel Schloss Weikersdorf, in Baden, Austria, Wednesday, April 16, 2008. Italian national soccer team will stay in the hotel during the Euro 2008. (AP Photo/Hans Punz)

A Finnish study found that regular sauna bathing imparts physical perks similar to those associated with moderate exercise, including lower blood pressure, better joint health, a decreased likelihood of developing heart diseases and greater longevity.
And the more time you spend in a HotBox, the healthier you might become: People who kicked back in a sauna four to seven times a week had 60 percent lower rates of heart disease and stroke than those who went just once a week, the research found. The physical benefits are thought to stem from heat-induced increases in heart rate and blood flow. Still, dont scrap your SoulCycle pass just yet. Lead researcher Dr. Jari Laukkanen said that saunas arent a direct replacement for workouts: It is a kind of third factor in addition to diet and exercise, he says.

Here’s the full story from the NY Post.

 

