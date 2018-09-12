Sitting in a Sauna Might Be Just as Productive as Cardio

A Finnish study found that regular sauna bathing imparts physical perks similar to those associated with moderate exercise, including lower blood pressure, better joint health, a decreased likelihood of developing heart diseases and greater longevity.

And the more time you spend in a HotBox, the healthier you might become: People who kicked back in a sauna four to seven times a week had 60 percent lower rates of heart disease and stroke than those who went just once a week, the research found. The physical benefits are thought to stem from heat-induced increases in heart rate and blood flow. Still, dont scrap your SoulCycle pass just yet. Lead researcher Dr. Jari Laukkanen said that saunas arent a direct replacement for workouts: It is a kind of third factor in addition to diet and exercise, he says.

Here’s the full story from the NY Post.