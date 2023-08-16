98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Sip on The Pioneer Woman’s refreshing Paloma Cocktail

August 16, 2023 3:15PM CDT
The summer heat can get pretty intense, there’s no doubt about it. So what better way to cool down than with a glass of The Pioneer Woman‘s Paloma Cocktail?

Ready in five minutes, the easy-to-prepare drink uses ingredients such as fresh grapefruit juice, fresh lime juice, tequila blanco and grapefruit soda.  

“It’s hot hot hot…the perfect day/evening for a Paloma! Why is it that I don’t like grapefruit but I love grapefruit juice?” The Pioneer Woman‘s Ree Drummond shares on Facebook.

What are you waiting for? You can make your refreshing Paloma Cocktail now by visiting thepioneerwoman.com.

