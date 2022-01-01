      Weather Alert

‘SINGLISM’: Here’s How Singles Finish Last at the Holidays

Jan 1, 2022 @ 11:33am
Many people get December holidays off, but workers in certain industries need to stay on the clock on typical days off.  All too often, companies assign holiday workdays to people who are single and/or don’t have children, under the assumption they need the time off less than their peers who are married and/or parents.

Here’s what Social Scientist Bella DePaulo calls the stigmatizing of – and discrimination against – people who are single:  “singlism.”

DePaulo tells the Huffington Post, “Single people have people who matter to them, and commitments and interests and passions that matter to them.  All that should be irrelevant, anyway:  [The] workplace should be about work.  Everything should even out—how often you get to leave early, come in on the holidays, get your choice of vacation times, etc.—such that over time, every worker is treated the same, and marital status or parental status do not matter at all.”

Some suggest work places should offer incentives for workers to take holiday shifts; while others say companies should put holiday shifts up for grabs as there are “definitely folks who prefer to work those shifts for a variety of reasons.”  Then, any remaining gaps which need to be filled, should be done with some type of rotating schedule – or by pulling worker names out of a hat.

