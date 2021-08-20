      Weather Alert

Single Vehicle Crash Kills Young Lockport Woman

Aug 20, 2021 @ 6:12am

A young Lockport woman is dead following a single vehicle crash in the Fairmont area. It happened on Thursday morning at 4:13 am when 20-year old Miranda Rivera of Lockport was traveling westbound on Bruce Road approaching IL-171. The driver failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and continued traveling west across all lanes of IL-171. She entered the embankment to the west of the roadway, struck several trees and a pole and became fully engulfed.

Rivera was transported to a local area hospital with life threatening injuries and later succumbed to her injuries. All lanes of IL-171 at Bruce Road were shut down for the crash investigation and reopened at approximately 6:15 a.m.

