Single Mother Loses Everything In Forest Fire Out West & Moves To Joliet With Her Three Children
An incredible story of survival and generosity in Joliet. Wendy from Ashland, Orgeon loses her husband last year and a one year later she loses her home to forest fires. Wendy has been working extra hours to provide for her three children ages 11-15. But fires in Ashland, Oregon forced her to evacuate with only the clothes on her back. Her sister who lives in Joliet bought her a one way ticket and now Wendy is beginning again. A Go Fund Me page has been set up for her considering she lost everything in the fire.
WJOL listeners answered the call. Mark from Sam’s Club donated a $1,000 gift card and Michelle in honor of her son who died tragically 8 years ago, donated a $5,000 shopping spree to The Buckle at Orland Square Mall.
To donate click here.
To hear Wendy speak with Scott Slocum along with Mark from Sam’s Club and Michelle click below.