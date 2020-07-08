Silversun Pickups share cover of ’80s hit “Toy Soldiers”
Credit: Claire Marie VogelSilversun Pickups have premiered a cover of “Toy Soldiers,” the 1989 number-one hit originally recorded by pop singer Martika.
“We were thinking about songs from the ’80s that we loved growing up, that had a big radio moment and was part of our cultural DNA,” says frontman Brian Aubert. “A song that you know right away when you hear it. We thought of ‘Toy Soldiers’ as a great example of this and decided we should try and record it.”
You can download Silversun’s take on “Toy Soldiers” now via digital outlets.
The most recent SSPU album is Widow’s Weeds, which was released June 2019. It includes the singles “It Doesn’t Matter Why” and “Don’t Know Yet.”
By Josh Johnson
