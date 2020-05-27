Acoustic Trio
3 part Harmonies soaring over Guitar, Banjo, Mandolin, Harmonica and Fiddle. That’s Silverstrings. Playing a mixture of Older Country, Bluegrass and Oldies, there’s something for everyone. Songs you can expect to hear, vary from artists like Jimmy Buffet, Charlie Daniels, Crosby Stills and Nash, Elvis, CCR, Hank Williams, George Strait, Steve Earle and a few songs of their own.
Members include:
Dave Craig: Vocals, Bass Guitar, Acoustic Rhythm Guitar and Lead Guitar
Dave brings years of experience with him as Frontman and Sideman. Bands include Dead End Alley Band, Hazzard County Band, Patti Jo Timmons Band,
Charlie Stewart and Comet Country and more. He has opened for National acts: Brooks and Dunn, David Lee Murphy, Rascal Flatts, CDB, Keith Urban, Montgomery Gentry and many more…
Mike Doolin: Vocals and Acoustic Rhythm Guitar (and formerly a Drummer)
Mike brings many years experience as Frontman and sideman Bands include Country Rambler, Prairie Fire and Slick Willy He’s also opened for some National Acts: The Forester Sisters, 3 Dog Night, Tom T. Hall, Ray Price and Exile
Charlie Stewart: Vocals, Acoustic Guitar, Fiddle, Banjo, Mandolin and Harmonica
Songwriting was his passion for many years and he released 2 Cd’s while Fronting Charlie Stewart and Comet Country. Bands included Hard Reign, Crystal and Witness. He has played many Festivals including the Illinois State Fair and Taste of Chicago, and opened for Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers at the Rialto.