Silverstrings to Play Next Concert for a Cause Friday Night
This Friday May 22nd from 7pm-8pm the band Silverstrings will perform a live 1-hour Virtual Concert to Benefit the American Cancer Society.
This year’s donations have taken a big hit because of Covid-19. One of the biggest annual fundraisers for ACS is the Relay for Life. Many Relay for Life events have been cancelled due to Social Distancing Restrictions.
We are inviting the community to get involved. Dedicate a luminaria to honor a cancer fighter or in memory of someone you lost for only $10 each. click the link to get a luminaria:
https://secure.acsevents.org/site/SPageServer…
Cancer survivors we want you! Are you or do you know one? We want to celebrate you! Send a picture/selfie/video of you/your name, type of cancer and how many years to this email to be celebrated! CMHSRFL2020@gmail.com
Please help – deadline for submissions/donations/dedications is on May 20.
The Virtual Relay For Life will air on Sunday, May 24.
Silverstrings: