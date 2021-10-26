Silver Cross Hospital and Lewis University Partner on Student Loan Repayment Support

Silver Cross Hospital has partnered with the Lewis University College of Nursing and Health Sciences to provide student loan repayment support of up to $27,000 for Lewis nursing graduates who pursue a nursing career at Silver Cross after graduation.
“This program will help to alleviate some of the concern over student debt for our nursing graduates, and enable them to fulfil their professional goals of providing excellent healthcare with compassion as part of the Silver Cross team,” said Dr. David Livingston, president of Lewis University.
Equal payments will be made directly to students over a four-year period which they can use to assist in repaying their student loans. In order for Lewis University graduates to qualify, they must
“We have an exceptional nursing team at Silver Cross,” said Ruth Colby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Silver Cross Hospital. “I’m delighted to partner with Lewis University and invite their well-trained graduates to our family.”
Recognized as one of the nation’s top hospitals for patient safety, quality and experience, Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox has provided exceptional healthcare to southwest suburban residents for more than 125 years. In 2021, Silver Cross earned the “Triple Crown” for healthcare, earning an IBM/Watson 100 Top Hospitals ranking, a 5-Star Rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, and its 13th Straight A for Patient Safety from the Leapfrog Group, placing the hospital in a very exclusive group of U.S. hospital. With a sprawling 125-acre campus in New Lenox, five satellite facilities and partnerships with Chicago’s leading academic medical centers, Silver Cross offers a full array of healthcare services for people of all ages.
Lewis University’s College of Nursing and Health Professions has been developing nurses at all levels for more than 40 years. The faculty work with students to develop a compassionate, holistic approach to patient care, addressing physical symptoms while caring for the heart, mind and soul. Lewis University nurses become expert practitioners and innovative leaders who will transform practice in an increasingly complex healthcare system.
Lewis University is an innovative and forward-thinking Catholic university offering market-relevant undergraduate and graduate programs to 6,300 students. Sponsored by the De La Salle Christian Brothers, Lewis University is nationally recognized for preparing intellectually engaged, ethically grounded, globally connected and socially responsible graduates. Visit www.lewisu.edu for further information.