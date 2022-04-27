      Weather Alert

Signs A Spirit Is Near!

Apr 27, 2022 @ 5:05pm
TOP 10 SIGNS A SPIRIT IS PRESENT … According to a new survey by One Poll

Sensing a presence in the room (27%)

Household pets/ dogs behaving strangely (23%)

Smelling a perfume or a particular scent and not knowing what it’s from (22%)

Feeling someone touch you when no one is (21%)

Seeing symbols of a spirit – birds/crows, butterflies, feathers, etc. (21%)

Things falling by themselves – such as a book falling over on a shelf or framed picture falling off the wall (20%)

Feeling a “shudder” (18%)

Hearing a voice when alone (17%)

Getting goosebumps (17%)

Feeling drawn back to places that were important to someone who has passed (16%)

