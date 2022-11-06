Sign up for an owl prowl with the Forest Preserve District

Of all the creatures flitting through the preserves, owls are perhaps the most mysterious and intriguing.

They’re often difficult to spot, though you might hear them calling. If you want to find out more about these fascinating birds and their unique adaptations, the Forest Preserve has scheduled several owl hike programs through December to help visitors learn more about the owl species that reside in Will County.

Wear warm clothes and your favorite hiking boots for these free programs, some of which include post-hike campfires and toasty marshmallows. Hikes are between 0.5 mile to 2 miles long on uneven, natural terrain. Owl programs always fill up fast, so register today! Program details are available on the Event Calendar. Register online or by calling the listed phone number.

Here is the owl program lineup by location:

Hidden Oaks Nature Center, Bolingbrook; call 815-722-4121.

Owl Prowl for Families: 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. All ages.

Owl Prowl for Adults: 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. Ages 16 or older.

Meet at the Hidden Oaks Nature Center fire ring.

Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access, Mokena; 815-722-4121.

Owl Prowl for Families: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. All ages.

Owl Prowl for Adults: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Ages 16 or older.

Meet at Shagbark Shelter.

Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville; 815-886-1467

Hoot Hike and Campfire: 4-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. All ages.

Bring a camp chair and maybe a blanket.

Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve, Plainfield; 815-722-9470.

Owl Hike for Families: 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. All ages.

Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township; 708-946-2216.

Family-friendly Holiday Owl Prowl: 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. All ages.

Holiday Owl Prowl: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. Ages 18 or older.

Holiday Owl Prowl: 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Ages 18 or older.

Messenger Woods Nature Preserve, Homer Glen; 708-946-2216.

Holiday Owl Prowl: 4-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. Ages 18 or older

Meet at Hawthorn Grove Shelter.

For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

Press release