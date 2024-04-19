98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Sign of Summer: Movies Start Tonight at 34 Drive-In in Earlville

April 19, 2024 12:00PM CDT
(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

It’s starting to feel like summer time.  Shaw Local News Network brings us some great news:

The drive-in movie theater season begins at dusk, tonight, in Earlville with a pairing of “Kung Fu Panda” and “Trolls Band Together” on the big screen.

The family movies will be shown on Saturday and Sunday, as well.

The gate opens at 7, and the shows start about 8 (or dusk).

The cost of tickets is $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 4 to 12 and seniors 65 and older, and free for children 4 and younger.  The theater accepts Visa/MasterCard with a 3% convenience fee.

Check out 34drivein.com for more.

