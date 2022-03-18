      Weather Alert

Sickie Selfie?

Mar 18, 2022 @ 4:05pm

A survey by Voucher Cloud reveals that 19% of people have posted a ‘Sickie Selfie’ to prove how sick they really were. Other findings:

– 22% of people have taken a Selfie from a hospital bed

– 33% of people have taken a Selfie to show the effects of a hangover

– 15% of people have posted a ‘Sickie Selfie’ to gain sympathy from friends and loved ones

– 9% of people have posted a ‘Sickie Selfie’ to gain attention from friends and followers

– 50% of people have posted a ‘Sickie Selfie’ even though they weren’t sick

Popular Posts
Win Free Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Changes for a Year!
Win 5 Free Drinks from Brewed Awakenings!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Out of Your Home - Here's WHY
Jason Aldean Says His Wife Has 'Lost Her Mind'
Dolly Parton Withdraws from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nomination
Connect With Us Listen To Us On