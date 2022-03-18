A survey by Voucher Cloud reveals that 19% of people have posted a ‘Sickie Selfie’ to prove how sick they really were. Other findings:
– 22% of people have taken a Selfie from a hospital bed
– 33% of people have taken a Selfie to show the effects of a hangover
– 15% of people have posted a ‘Sickie Selfie’ to gain sympathy from friends and loved ones
– 9% of people have posted a ‘Sickie Selfie’ to gain attention from friends and followers
– 50% of people have posted a ‘Sickie Selfie’ even though they weren’t sick