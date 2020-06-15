Sia issues apology after confusing Nicki Minaj for Cardi B
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CoachellaSia landed in hot water with some Nicki Minaj fans after she mistook the rapper for another female rapper… Cardi B.
It all started on Friday when Sia replied to a since-deleted tweet containing a photo of Nicki asking if she would ever do a collaboration with her, according to E! News.
The “Chandelier” singer replied, “I love @iamcardib and although this isn’t a collaboration, I would love to COLLAB with her any day!”
The mishap resulted in #Siaisoverparty to trend on the social media platform as fans of the “Anaconda” artist began to react with references to Nicki and Cardi’s past feuds and sent Sia on a since-deleted Twitter rant about the insignificance of it all.
“I don’t give a sh** about feuds,” one tweet read. “George Floyd was f***** murdered. Breonna Taylor. Murdered. Come on let’s rise in unity. You think @iamcardib and Nikki [sic] are so petty that they would want you focusing on a silly feud instead of REAL NEWS.”
She followed up by posing a question to the rappers themselves, writing, “Hey @iamcardib @NICKIMINAJ you aren’t thinking about a feud right now are you? We are focused on the problem of systemic racism.”
While neither Nicki nor Cardi has responded, Sia issued an apology for misidentifying the two.
“I totally misunderstood a tweet earlier that has resulted in me making a buffoon out of myself,” she acknowledged. “Sorry @NICKIMINAJ and @iamcardib if you hear about it. Can I just like you both?”
By Danielle Long
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.