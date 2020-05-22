Sia Adopted Two Teenage Boys Last Year
Did you know Sia is a mom?? We didn’t either? She just dropped that little nugget in a recent interview.
“I actually adopted two sons last year,” she told SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up. “They were both 18 — they’re both 19 years old now.” She said she came to that decision after they were “aging out of the foster care system.”
“Yeah, and I love them,” she added.
When it comes to quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sia noted that both of her boys are “finding it pretty difficult.”
“They’re both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful,” the “Together” singer said. “They’re really doing a lot of educational stuff that’s good for them.”
