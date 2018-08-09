Should You Stop Drinking From Aluminum Cans?
By Roy Gregory
|
Aug 9, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

So, do you have an issue with drinking out of aluminum cans? Because there are some that believe drinking out of them should be an issue.
Concerns about aluminum come from the fact that the outside of the cans have been exposed to bacteria, and there are growing concerns about aluminum.
Despite these issues, Jason Tetro, a microbiologist and author of The Germ Files, says you don’t need to stop altogether.
“Yes, there might be fecal matter on the rim of the can, but the fact of the matter is germs are everywhere,” he says. Have you heard the stories about the dangers of aluminum cans?

 

