KID NEWS: Should Kids Get More from the Tooth Fairy – to Keep Up with Inflation?
January 10, 2023 12:00PM CST
Sad and lonely girl in bedroom. Insomnia and psychological issues. Breakup with boyfriend. Conceptual of bad condition of broken hearted, sadness, loneliness or depress woman.
Inflation proves its impact – even on the Tooth Fairy!
A mom explains, on Reddit, why the Tooth Fairy gave her daughter $20, in exchange for her first missing tooth. Cash doesn’t go nearly as far for anyone, these days, including kids. Some parents just brush it off. They say it’s up to the fairy, depending on the circumstance.
The mother’s parents were shocked. They said they received only a quarter, for each tooth, when they were kids. They say that was enough to fill any financial cavity, and buy some treat.
Some of today’s parents of young children say they got a silver dollar or some sort of dollar, or a five.
Drill for more, here: (mirror.co.uk)
SPOILER: [“We decided to go with $20 because she’s been so excited and she is late to losing her teeth,” the anonymous mother said. “I ended up doing an origami heart out of the $20 and dusting it with glitter.”]
More about: