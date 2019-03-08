Should Daylight Savings Time Become Permanent?

This weekend, it’s time to ‘spring forward’ into Daylight Savings Time. But if a group of Florida lawmakers have their way, we’ll never ‘fall back’ again.

A group including Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen. Rick Scott, and Rep. Vern Buchanan are introducing the Sunshine Protection Act, which would permanently adopt Daylight Savings Time nationwide.

Rubio says year-round Daylight Savings Time could help reduce crime, car accidents, and even health issues. They say it would also be good for the economy.

Scott, while serving as Florida governor, signed off on a similar bill last year but it wasn’t approved by Congress. Here’s the complete story from Fox 13.

A new survey asked over 1,000 Americans. And slightly more people prefer when we spring forward and get more daylight.

35% said it’s better . . . 28% prefer it when we fall back, because they get to sleep in . . . and everyone else either wasn’t sure, or didn’t have a preference.

The survey also found 54% of Americans wish we’d just eliminate the time change altogether. So more than half of us are now on board with that idea.

When people were asked WHY we still do it, the five most common answers were . . .

To conserve energy . . . so farmers have more time to work . . . so people can make better use of their evening hours . . . because it’s too complicated to stop observing it . . . and for economic reasons.

(YouGov)

(By the way, the idea that Daylight Saving Time helps farmers is just a myth?)