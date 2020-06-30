Shorewood Resident Needs Your Help In Getting Traffic Signal At Dangerous Shorewood Intersection
A Shorewood resident is hoping the public can help in his quest to make the intersection of Route 52 and County Line Road safer. Tony Thomas started an online petition to get a traffic light at that dangerous intersection and received more than 26-thousand signatures in favor of a traffic light. He even got IDOT to agree that a traffic signal is needed, but there is one problem, funding.
Thomas tells WJOL’s Scott Slocum show that he did hear back from Anthony Quigley the Region One Engineer for the area and IDOT agreed that a traffic signal is needed but funding for the improvement was not included in the FY2020-2025 highway improvement plan.
The intersection of Route 52 and County Line Road has seen serious crashes, including a fatal crash last October when a 27-year-old Minooka woman was ejected from her vehicle after another vehicle failed to yield for oncoming traffic and entered the intersection.
Thomas hopes the public can contact the local senator and state representative to get the traffic signal installed sooner rather than later. To voice your support and concern contact State Senator Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant at senatorbertinotarrant.com and/or State Rep. Mark Batinick at repbatinick.com.
Phone numbers listed below.
State Senator Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant (815) 254-4211
State Rep. Mark Batinick (815) 254-0000