Shorewood Police Arrest Local Man After Grabbing TV Reporter
A 20-year-old Minooka man has been arrested after grabbing a reporter during a live broadcast over the weekend. Shorewood Police have announced that Eric Farina has been charged with battery and disorderly conduct. Farina is accused of grabbing a WGN-TV reporter on Saturday night around 10:00pm, he also apparently uttered profanities before then leaving the scene. Shorewood Police located Farina at his residence on Sunday and placed him under arrest.