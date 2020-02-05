Shorewood Police And FBI Investigating Non-Specific Threat
Troy schools in the Shorewood area are on a soft lockdown. Shorewood Deputy Police Chief Eric Allen tells WJOL that his department is working with the FBI regarding a non-specific and random message on a social media platform regarding a threat in Shorewood. Again this is not a specific threat to any entity or person. Deputy Chief Allen is asking the public to respectfully allow them to do their job and get more information before releasing more information.
Police alerted schools of the threat and allowed schools to make their choice to go on a soft lockdown. The soft lockdown protocol in a school is to respond to a threat outside the school without immediate threat to the students inside the school. During a soft lockdown the building perimeter is secured with staff stationed at the doors.