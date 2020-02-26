Shorewood Mayor Visits Troy Hofer for Social Studies Unit
Troy Hofer Elementary School third grade students recently welcomed Shorewood Mayor Rick Chapman for a visit to the school. The third-graders had been studying local government during a unit in the district’s newly-adopted social studies curriculum. One of the activities in the students’ unit was to write letters to local government officials with questions they were curious about. Several chose to write to Chapman. Impressed by the letters, the mayor decided to respond in person. Questions the students posed to Chapman included how long he has served in the position, his responsibilities as mayor, his favorite and most difficult parts of being mayor and how he decides who to give money to.
Troy Hofer third grade teachers are Elizabeth Whitehead, Nichole Brandau, Kaylee Stubitz, Lauren Zajac and bilingual teacher Alba Tobias.