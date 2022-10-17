98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Shopping for Halloween candy might be scary this year. 

October 17, 2022 4:45AM CDT
Share
Shopping for Halloween candy might be scary this year. 

According to the most recent inflation report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, treat buyers will be paying 13.1 percent more than last year. It’s the largest yearly jump in candy prices the service has ever recorded. Experts say the bump is driven by major increases in the prices of sugar and flour.   Americans are expected to spend about 3.1 billion dollars on candy this season. Have you bought your Halloween candy yet?  How much have you eaten so far?

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Dirtiest Areas inside a Plane - Probably Not What You Expect
3

Bret Michaels Sang with Loretta Lynn Weeks Ago - Reveals 'Heavy Heart'
4

Kelsea Ballerini Shares 'Retirement Announcement' after Wardrobe Mis-hap
5

Blake Shelton Sells Master Catalog of Songs - But Gets Percentage of Future Profit

Recent Posts