98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Shop the Reba at Dillard’s summer collection

May 31, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Share
NBC

It’s time to spruce up your wardrobe with the new Reba at Dillard’s summer collection.

Featured new additions include the Embroidered V-Neck 3/4 Sleeve Beacon Blue Knit Tee, Floral Embroidered Short Sleeve Round Neck Knit Tee and Embroidered V-Neck 3/4 Sleeve Butter Knit Tee. 

“With summer just around the corner, brighten up your wardrobe with Reba at @dillards,” Reba McEntire wrote on Instagram.

Shop the Reba at Dillard’s summer collection now at dillards.com. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Tim McGraw To Headline Illinois State Fair
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FOUR-PLAY: 4 Minutes Can Reveal a LOT
3

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Fans Baffled: He Leaves 'The Voice' for Family Time - Now She Returns?
4

Chapel Hart On New Album ‘Glory Days,’ Honoring Loretta Lynn
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: Garth Brooks Took a Shower with Aerosmith's Steven Tyler? YES.

Recent Posts