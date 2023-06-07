Shop Carly’s Closet at CMA Fest + online

Ever wanted to own something from Carly Pearce‘s personal wardrobe collection? Well, here’s your chance.

Carly’s Closet returns to this year’s CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Noelle Nashville. The pop-up shop will allow fans to purchase items that Carly’s owned and been decked out in.

“So excited to be bringing Carly’s Closet back for the 2nd year in a row at #CMAFest!” the “What He Didn’t Do” hitmaker shared on Instagram. “It has been so fun looking at all of my wardrobe and finding some good pieces for y’all to choose from. Per Johnny & June’s request, we are excited to announce the ASPCA as Carly’s Closet’s charitable partner. See y’all there!”

If you’re not in Nashville for CMA Fest, fret not. Exclusive online-only items will also be available to fans on TalkShopLive.

