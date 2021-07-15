Shooting in Joliet Under Investigation

A shooting in Joliet is currently under investigation. It was on Thursday afternoon, approximately 12:11pm, that Officers were called to the intersection of Douglas Street and Springfield Avenue after receiving a call of shots fired. The investigation has shown that a maroon sedan fired several shots at another vehicle. Both vehicles had fled the area prior to Officer arrival. After an extensive search, Officers were unable to locate any shooting victims.
This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident are encouraged to contact Joliet Police Department Investigations at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.