Shooting in Joliet Leaves One Injured
Joliet Police are sharing details of a shooting on Thursday night that has left one person injured. It was 7:26pm that officers were called to the 300 block of Pine Street in regards to shots fired. When officers arrived they located a 42-year-old male in the front of a residence who had been shot multiple times in the chest and arm. The victim was conscious and breathing and was transported to Saint Joseph Medical Center for
treatment.
Officers were able to determine that the victim had gotten into an argument with another subject. At one point both subjects started to fight each other. The other individual involved then pulled out a gun and shot the victim. This is an ongoing investigation and is still in its early stages. The Joliet Police is actively following up on leads and will update the public at a later date when it has more information.