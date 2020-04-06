Shooting in Joliet Leads to One Arrest and No Injuries
Joliet Police are sharing details of Sunday afternoon shooting that struck a residence but left no injuries. It was on April 5th at 12:45pm that Joliet Police Officers were in the area of 2nd Avenue and Richards Street when they heard multiple gunshots. An immediate search of the area began when officers saw 19-year-old Cristian Ambriz of Joliet fleeing the area upon seeing police. Ambriz was running through back yards in the 200 block of Union Street as officer commanded him to stop fleeing. As officers pursued Ambriz, he attempted to removed an object from his pocket but officers were unsure as to what the object was and continued their pursuit. Ambriz was eventually taken into custody and authorities recovered a discarded firearm where the arrest took place. Cristian Ambriz has been charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon, Possession of Stolen Firearm, Obstructing Peace Officer, and No FOID. Again, a residence was stuck but there are no reports of any injuries.