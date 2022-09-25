98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Shooting in Grundy County Leaves Two Dead

September 25, 2022 12:49PM CDT
Share
Shooting in Grundy County Leaves Two Dead

An investigation is underway after a shooting on Sunday morning in unincorporated Coal City left two people dead. It was just before 12:30 am that deputies with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Officer were called to Gippers Sports Club and Eatery on E. Pine Bluff Road for shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies learned that two individuals had been shot in an outside pavilion area and were both presumed dead. The two men were declared deceased at the scene and identified as 33-year-old Darius D. Travis of Joliet and 25-year-old Dameonta D. Terry-Travis of Joliet. One firearm was recovered during the investigation. Authorities tell  WJOL that this appears to be a targeted act of violence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Grundy County Sheriffs Office at 815-942-6645.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Have You Ever Hidden a Gift So Well You Forgot Where You Put It?
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Double Your Closet Space - for Free
3

GARTH BROOKS REVEALS 50 POUND WEIGHT LOSS
4

JOSH TURNER'S CHRISTMAS ALBUM TO BE RELEASED ON VINYL
5

Fatal Crash On I-55 in Will County

Recent Posts