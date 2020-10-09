      Weather Alert

Shinedown’s Smith & Myers premiere video for original song, “PANIC!”

Oct 9, 2020 @ 6:00pm

Credit: Paris VisoneShinedown‘s Brent Smith and Zach Myers have premiered the video for “PANIC!”, an original song recorded for the duo’s Smith & Myers side project.

The clip features behind-the-scene footage of the pair writing and recording the track in the studio. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

“PANIC!” appears on the debut Smith & Myers album Volume 1, which is out today. The record includes a total of five originals and five covers.

A second album, Volume 2, is due out October 23. It also consists of five originals and five covers.

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

