Shinedown’s Smith & Myers premiere video for original song, “PANIC!”
Credit: Paris VisoneShinedown‘s Brent Smith and Zach Myers have premiered the video for “PANIC!”, an original song recorded for the duo’s Smith & Myers side project.
The clip features behind-the-scene footage of the pair writing and recording the track in the studio. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.
“PANIC!” appears on the debut Smith & Myers album Volume 1, which is out today. The record includes a total of five originals and five covers.
A second album, Volume 2, is due out October 23. It also consists of five originals and five covers.
By Josh Johnson
