Shinedown's Smith & Myers announce live, in-person concerts
Credit Paris VisoneShinedown‘s Brent Smith and Zach Myers have announced a series of in-person concerts with their Smith & Myers side project.
The outing kicks off December 3 in Oklahoma City and will wrap up December 12 in St. Petersburg, Florida. All the venues on the tour will adhere to its state’s COVID-19 guidelines.
For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit SmithandMyersMusic.com.
Smith & Myers released their first two full-length albums, Volume 1 & Volume 2, in October. Each record consists of five original songs and five covers.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.