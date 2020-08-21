Shinedown’s Smith & Myers announce debut album; listen to new original song & Neil Young cover now
Credit: Paris VisoneShinedown‘s Brent Smith and Zach Myers have announced their first full-length album with their Smith & Myers side-project.
The 10-track collection, titled Smith & Myers Volume 1, includes five covers and five original songs. It’ll be released on October 9.
“We’ve spent a great deal of time and energy making sure this project is completely authentic,” says Smith.
“The main reason Smith & Myers exists has to do with the fans,” he explains. “A project that was born from multiple requests over the years has now evolved into its true identity. Make no mistake — it’s about the songs, it’s about the story, and above all it’s about the message.”
Ahead of the album’s arrival, the duo has released two singles: a cover of Neil Young‘s “Rockin’ in the Free World,” and an original called “Not Mad Enough,” which was written following the death of George Floyd and the subsequent protests.
Both tracks are available now for digital download.
The other covers on Smith & Myers Volume 1 include Post Malone‘s “Better Now,” INXS‘ “Never Tear Us Apart,” The Zutons‘ Amy Winehouse and Mark Ronson-covered “Valerie,” and The Righteous Brothers‘ “Unchained Melody.”
By Josh Johnson
