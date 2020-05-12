Shinedown’s Brent Smith clarifies his “not backing off” tour comments: “We will only do so when it’s safe”
ABC/Randy HolmesShinedown frontman Brent Smith has released a statement clarifying comments he made in a recent interview regarding the status of the band’s upcoming tour this summer.
During an appearance on Zippo Encore Live, Smith stated that Shinedown is “not backing off” the group’s scheduled tour, currently set to launch July 31.
“Obviously, our number-one priority is the safety of the public, but we also want the public to know something from us to all of them out there: We are not afraid to play for you,” Smith said.
“We wanna do everything safely and we wanna go by the professionals in the medical community and what we’re gonna need to do,” he added. “But you can’t stay inside forever.”
While Smith’s comments were taken by some to mean that Shinedown plans to tour regardless of the circumstances, he now says that his quotes were “misconstrued..in the midst of trying to stay positive in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“We’d like you all to know that while we can’t wait to play for you and see all of you on the road again, we will only do so when it’s safe,” Smith writes. “The health and wellness of our fans is what’s most important and something we take very seriously.”
“We’ll be ready to perform for you when the time is right,” he adds. “In the meantime, I encourage everyone to take this time to focus on staying healthy mind, body, and spirit, so that when we are able to come back together, we are all the better for this time apart. Stay strong and optimistic — we will get through this together.”
In March, Shinedown shared a previously unreleased track called “Atlas Falls” to raise money for Direct Relief, which provides personal protective equipment to healthcare workers.
