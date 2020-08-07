      Weather Alert

Shinedown streaming ‘Live in London’ concert film

Aug 7, 2020 @ 10:45am

Credit: Sanjay ParikhShinedown will be streaming the band’s 2019 show in London live online.

The concert film, dubbed Shinedown — Live in London, will premiere via the band’s YouTube Friday at noon ET.

Live in London was filmed during Shinedown’s tour in support of their latest album, 2018’s ATTENTION ATTENTION. It includes performances of a number of ATTENTION ATTENTION songs, including “DEVIL,” “GET UP” and “MONSTERS,” as well as past hits including “Second Chance” and “Sound of Madness.”

In March, Shinedown released a new song called “Atlas Falls” to raise money for Direct Relief, which is providing personal protective equipment to healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The track currently sits at number three on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Songs chart.

By Josh Johnson
