Shinedown breaks ‘Billboard’ record; Smith & Myers announce drive-in concert dates
Credit: Sanjay ParikhA whole lot is going on in the world of Shinedown right now.
First, the band’s new single “Atlas Falls” has reached number one on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Songs chart, giving Shinedown a record-breaking 16 leaders on the tally.
Brent Smith and company had previously been tied with Three Days Grace for the most number-ones in the 39-history of Mainstream Rock Songs, but the ascension of “Atlas Falls” gives Shinedown sole possession of the record.
“Atlas Falls” was originally recorded during the sessions for Shinedown’s 2012 album, Amaryllis. They decided to officially release it this past March to raise money for Direct Relief, which is supplying personal protective equipment to healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement, Smith says he and his band mates are “beyond humbled” by the success of “Atlas Falls.”
“‘Atlas Falls’ represents so many emotions, especially now,” Smith says. “The success of this song would have never been achieved if it wasn’t for the audience, the fans, ‘FAMILY,’ the people. A song that was written and recorded eight years ago found its voice in 2020 in the midst of a global pandemic as a symbol of optimism, courage, and the human spirit.”
Meanwhile, Smith and guitarist Zach Myers have announced a pair of drive-in concerts with their side project, Smith & Myers.
The shows take place September 18 and 19 in Scranton and Butler, Pennsylvania, respectively. For ticket info, visit Shinedown.com.
By Josh Johnson
