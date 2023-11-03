98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Shenandoah Celebrates No. 1 For ‘Two Dozen Roses’ With Luke Combs

November 3, 2023 5:05PM CDT
Share
Shenandoah Celebrates No. 1 For ‘Two Dozen Roses’ With Luke Combs
(Photo by Sara Kauss/FilmMagic)

Shenandoah is celebrating its latest song.

The track, “Two Dozen Roses” with Luke Combs, finally made its’ way to number one.

“Two Dozen Roses” marked Shenandoah’s first No. 1 in 30 years, landing at No. 1 on the iTunes All Genre and Country charts. Shenandoah and Combs recorded the track at the historic Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, Ala., where the original version was recorded.

The collaboration, which exclusively premiered on Billboard, officially went out to country radio last month as Shenandoah’s new single.

Which song by the classic country group is your favorite, and why?

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Long your Halloween Candy Will Last
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Costumes - Most and Least Attractive
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FABULOUS: Woman Reveals Brilliant Online Dating Strategy... 'Ugly'

Recent Posts