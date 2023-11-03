Shenandoah Celebrates No. 1 For ‘Two Dozen Roses’ With Luke Combs

Shenandoah is celebrating its latest song.

The track, “Two Dozen Roses” with Luke Combs, finally made its’ way to number one.

“Two Dozen Roses” marked Shenandoah’s first No. 1 in 30 years, landing at No. 1 on the iTunes All Genre and Country charts. Shenandoah and Combs recorded the track at the historic Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, Ala., where the original version was recorded.

The collaboration, which exclusively premiered on Billboard, officially went out to country radio last month as Shenandoah’s new single.

Which song by the classic country group is your favorite, and why?