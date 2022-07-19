‘Shelter in Place’ Warning Lifted as Crews Extinguish and Investigate Tri-County Stockdale Fire

A “Shelter in Place” warning is now lifted, after concern about toxic fumes from the fire which has destroyed Tri-County Stockdale, the well-known farm supply business in Shorewood, at 25520 W Black Road.
Residents within a two-mile radius, northeast – and down-wind – of the fire, had been asked to stay indoors, to keep from breathing any of the smoke.
The concern had been that toxic chemicals might have been released from products which were burning, inside the buildings.
Smoke could be seen for miles, from the scene, which still has Black Road CLOSED, eastbound and westbound, between County Line and River Roads.
Crews are expected to remain at the scene, till late into the night.
Troy Fire Protection District has been battling the blaze in Shorewood. Area fire departments have assisted.
Tri-County Stockdale has been serving the Joliet area for years; and they sell everything from animal and pet feed to yard care and maintenance.
The fire has been burning since before five, this morning. The 2nd alarm had been struck, due to the nature of the business.
No word, yet, of the cause nor of injuries.