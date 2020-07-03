      Weather Alert

Shedd Aquarium And Willis Tower Skydeck Reopen Today With COVID-19 Protocols

Jul 3, 2020 @ 12:01pm

Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium and the Willis Tower Skydeck are open for the first time in several months.  The aquarium has added COVID-19 safety protocols that include required mask, new and separate entrance and exit points, and timed admission.  Meanwhile, the popular downtown Skydeck has restrictions that include a capacity limit and timed entry.  The deck will only be open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.  Reservations are available at theskydeck.com.

