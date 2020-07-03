Shedd Aquarium And Willis Tower Skydeck Reopen Today With COVID-19 Protocols
Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium and the Willis Tower Skydeck are open for the first time in several months. The aquarium has added COVID-19 safety protocols that include required mask, new and separate entrance and exit points, and timed admission. Meanwhile, the popular downtown Skydeck has restrictions that include a capacity limit and timed entry. The deck will only be open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Reservations are available at theskydeck.com.