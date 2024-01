Reportedly, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will not be returning for season 2 because of low ratings.

Tatiana Maslany revealed when asked about season 2, “I don’t think so.”

She added, “I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, ‘No thanks.'”

Many believe that the writers and actors strike also affected the possibility of a second season.

What do you think about this news?