Luke Combs has shared the video for “She Got the Best of Me,” By Todd Boss | Aug 21, 2018 @ 1:53 PM giving fans a glimpse at his musical journey to Nashville: SHARE RELATED CONTENT Pro Golfer Slams His Club, Spectator Needs 6 Stitches Major Garth Brooks Announcement Coming Soon Low and High Carb Diets Increase Risk of Early Death Make a Splash at Your Next Party, Hire the Waffle House Food Truck Cole Swindell dropped his new song on Friday! Taco Bell Named One of the Healthiest Fast-Food Chains in America