Shay Mooney serenades new son Abram

January 20, 2023 12:22PM CST
ABC/Larry McCormack

Shay Mooney‘s officially a father of three. 

The Dan + Shay singer announced his wife, Hannah, gave birth to Abram Shay Mooney on Tuesday, January 17, in a touching post on his socials

“Grateful doesn’t begin to cover it,” Shay says, adding a heart emoji alongside a moving video of him holding Abram and singing “When I Pray for You,” a song he and Dan recorded for the movie The Shack.

Abram joins big brothers Asher, who’ll turn 6 next week, and Ames, who’ll be 3 next month.

