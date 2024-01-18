98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Shay Mooney says he inherited his parents’ frugality

January 18, 2024 2:00PM CST
Share
ABC/Larry McCormack

Dan + Shay may be superstars, but the duo’s Shay Mooney isn’t a spendthrift. Rather, his life is marked by thriftiness and a drive to scrim and save whenever possible.

“My parents were very frugal. They definitely passed that along to me,” says Shay. “Any chance I can get to save money or like save a dollar I will [do it].”

“I will drive miles out of my way to go find cheaper gas. Even though I spend more money driving to the gas station that’s farther away,” adds the father of three.

Coming up, Dan + Shay will kick off their The Heartbreak On The Map Tour February 29 in Greenville, South Carolina. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to Dan + Shay’s website.

Dan + Shay recently celebrated their 10th #1 hit with “Save Me the Trouble.” You can find the song and its follow-up single, the title track, on Bigger Houses, out now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don't Kill Yourself, Shoveling Snow
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
3

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Winter Scenery and Images Make Us Crave THIS
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: Luke Bryan Offers Sensible Yet Sizzling Advice for Couples...
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Are You Too Old to Shovel Snow?

Recent Posts