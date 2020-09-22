      Weather Alert

Shawn Mendes’ hits help him make history in Canada

Sep 22, 2020 @ 5:01am

Amy Sussman/Getty ImagesShawn Mendes has just won some prestigious songwriting awards…and made history at the same time.

At the 31st Annual SOCAN Awards, given out by Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada, a performance rights organization, Shawn won five honors, including his second Songwriter of the Year/Performer Award and the International Achievement Award.

In addition, he won the International Song Award and two Pop Music Awards for his Camila Cabello duet “Señorita,” and his solo hit “If I Can’t Have You,” from his 2019 self-titled third album.  He’s now won more awards from the organization in a single year than any other artist, ever.

The Jonas Brothers‘ “Sucker” was also honored at the SOCAN Awards. No, the JoBros aren’t Canadian, but two of the guys who wrote the song are.

By Andrea Dresdale
