Sharon Osbourne reveals second granddaughter tests positive for COVID-19
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording AcademyTwo days after Sharon Osbourne revealed on The Talk, that her and Ozzy Osbourne‘s granddaughter Minnie has tested positive for COVID-19, she returned on Thursday with the news that one of her son Jack’s other daughter, Andy, also has the virus.
“I didn’t want to say anything because it’s not my story to tell, it’s Jack’s. So Jack did speak about it [on Wednesday]. So yes, now there’s two granddaughters out of the three that have it.”
Sharon went on to tell her The Talk co-hosts, Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve and Sheryl Underwood, the girls are doing “surprisingly well,” explaining, “The first there, four days, and then after that, it’s like night and say the way they change so quickly.”
“[There’s] so many misconceptions, there’s so many stories of who can get it, who can’t,” she continued. “Just from a layman, anyone can get this.”
Osbourne, who has been appearing on the show remotely while quarantining, also announced that she will joining her co-hosts in the studio on Monday.
The Talk airs weekdays on CBS.
By George Costantino
