Sharing Your Eye Makeup Could Lead to Blindness?! Yep.
Experts: Sharing Makeup Products Could Lead to Blindness
The next time a girlfriend asks to swipe a bit of color from your eyeshadow, or just a little eyeliner or mascara, you may want to politely say “no.”
The Journal of Applied Microbiology just published a report: many life-threatening superbugs could be contaminating your makeup.
Other research reveals that 9-out-of-10 in-use beauty products contain infectious E. coli and Staph.
Another study tested 467 beauty products donated by people in the U.K. It found that 90% of the products contained supergerms.
Common makeup products like lipstick and eyeshadow had 100 to 1,000 individual bacteria; while beauty blenders had nearly 1 million. The bacteria could cause the common cold, herpes, pink eye or even infections that could cause blindness.
To avoid the germs, never share makeup, throw it out if its expired. Wash and thoroughly dry your makeup tools.