Shania Twain’s “On Three” features Billy Ray Cyrus counting her down

Shania Twain has released the new Royal Edition Extended Version of her latest album, Queen Of Me.

The expansive 19-song project includes two brand new songs: “Done & Dusted” and “On Three,” which features fellow ’90s country icon Billy Ray Cyrus literally counting her down “on three.”

“I was in the studio recording ‘On Three’ and I thought: this needs the voice of a sexy man with a southern accent counting the song in, and the first person that came to mind was Billy Ray Cyrus,” Shania previously shared of the genesis of her collaboration with Billy.

“Since our friendship goes way way back, I just called him up and had him record and count me in from my phone! He was really fun and it worked out exactly how I imagined it,” she adds.

Queen Of Me (Royal Edition Extended Version) is available wherever you listen to music.

Here’s the track listing for Queen Of Me (Royal Edition Extended Version):

“Giddy Up!”

“Brand New”

“Waking Up Dreaming”

“Best Friend”

“Pretty Liar”

“Inhale/Exhale AIR”

“Last Day of Summer”

“Queen of Me”

“Got It Good”

“Number One”

“Not Just a Girl”

“On Three”

“Done & Dusted”

“Bone Dry”

“Wanted Man”

“Inhale/Exhale AIR” (feat. BRELAND)

“Queen Of Me (Acoustic Version)”

“Giddy Up! (Malibu Babie Remix)”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.