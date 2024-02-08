Shania Twain’s Next Career Move Will Be ‘Up Close And Personal’: It’s ‘Going To Be A Party’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Shania Twain performs during the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Shania Twain, whose real name is Eilleen Regina, told Fox News Digital on the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala red carpet about her “Come On Over” Las Vegas residency.

“It’s going to be a party,” Twain said. “It’s high energy, a lot of interaction. I really want to get up close and personal with the audience, so you’ll see a lot of that.”

She will play at Planet Hollywood’s Bakkt Theater from May to December 2024. Last year, she performed on her “Queen of Me” tour from April to November.

