Shania Twain’s Multi-Platinum Greatest Hits Makes Long-Awaited Vinyl Debut

Soon you’ll be able to spin Shania on your turntable.

On November 17th, Mercury Nashville/UMe is set to release multiple expanded U.S. and International 2LP vinyl editions of Shania Twain’s 2004 compilation album Greatest Hits.

It will be the first time ever that this record-breaking collection of hits will appear on vinyl.

Greatest Hits was certified by Guinness World Records as being the fastest-selling hits collection by a female artist in the U.S., with first-week sales of 529,000 units, putting it well on its way to achieving global sales of over 5M units to date.

