Shania Twain Wins Big at CCMA Awards

Not only was Shania Twain the host of the Canada Country Music Awards, she was the biggest winner of the night too!

Hailing from Timmins, Ontario, Twain, picked up four awards that included the Generation Award, and the fans choice award.

Shania’s latest album ‘Now’ also won prizes for Canada’s top selling album and Canadian selling album.

“My musical influences have always been diverse, but country music gave me a home,” Twain said.

Here’s the full rundown of the Canadian Country Music Awards from CTV.