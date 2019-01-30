Shania Twain Will Be in Theaters Next Month
By Roy Gregory
|
Jan 30, 2019 @ 9:48 AM

If you love dirt track racing you’re going to love Shania Twain’s new movie that’s coming to theaters next month. The film, which also stars John Travolta is called, “Trading Paint” focuses on the racing career of Cam Munroe as he tries to come out of his father’s shadow.
Twain plays Cam’s mom and her character is not happy with the decisions that her son is making in his life.
This will be Twain’s first acting role and she joins a long list of country stars who’ve transitioned from the big stage to the big screen. Check out the complete story from Texas Hill Country.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Roy’s Trick on a -45 degree Day Eric Church Serenading 9-Year-Old Fan Is Totally Precious Dangerous Cold is Record Setting But Warmer Weather is Coming this Weekend See “Black Panther” FOR FREE “Madden” Says the Rams Will Win the Super Bowl 30-27 Tim McGraw Kicking Off Super Bowl LIII Pregame Party
Comments