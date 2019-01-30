Shania Twain Will Be in Theaters Next Month

If you love dirt track racing you’re going to love Shania Twain’s new movie that’s coming to theaters next month. The film, which also stars John Travolta is called, “Trading Paint” focuses on the racing career of Cam Munroe as he tries to come out of his father’s shadow.

Twain plays Cam’s mom and her character is not happy with the decisions that her son is making in his life.

This will be Twain’s first acting role and she joins a long list of country stars who’ve transitioned from the big stage to the big screen. Check out the complete story from Texas Hill Country.